ETF Store Inc. Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Shell by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 50,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shell by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,765. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $238.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

