ETF Store Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 286.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 468,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,746. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

