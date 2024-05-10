ETF Store Inc. Has $796,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 945,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,668,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,363,000 after acquiring an additional 429,030 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. 4,807,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,455. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

