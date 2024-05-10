ETF Store Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. 233,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,735. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

