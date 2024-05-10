ETF Store Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ETF Store Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after acquiring an additional 298,137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.87. 720,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

