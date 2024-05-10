ETF Store Inc. Purchases 777 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.14. The company had a trading volume of 679,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,678. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

