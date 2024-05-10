EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Raised to $13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

EverCommerce Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $10.09. 224,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.05.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,549. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EverCommerce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 84,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.