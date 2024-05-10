Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exela Technologies stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Exela Technologies makes up approximately 0.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies Stock Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:XELAP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.