Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,895.20 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $24,957.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $2,415.00.

On Friday, April 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,437 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $20,272.31.

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $24,819.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $24,937.92.

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 461,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

