Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $25,148.22 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 935,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,629.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $2,415.00.

On Friday, April 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,437 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $20,272.31.

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $24,819.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $24,937.92.

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

Expensify Price Performance

Expensify stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 461,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,946. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXFY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in Expensify by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Expensify by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

