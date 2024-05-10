Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Sells C$575,000.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,150.00, for a total value of C$575,000.00.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, May 7th, Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total value of C$498,704.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$8.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1,571.02. 22,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,277. The firm has a market cap of C$34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1,496.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,345.74. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$921.23 and a 12 month high of C$1,580.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 193.642409 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,820.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fairfax Financial

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.