FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Purchases £498.42 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £498.42 ($626.16).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 123 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £498.15 ($625.82).

FDM Group Stock Up 4.3 %

FDM stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 386 ($4.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,398. The company has a market cap of £421.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,027.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 354.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 401.87. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 722 ($9.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

FDM Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,729.73%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

