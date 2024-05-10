FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Trimmed by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,009 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 519,935 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $131,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

