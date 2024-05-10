Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.88 million.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FIHL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,853. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

