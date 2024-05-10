Financial Analysis: SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) versus Argan (NYSE:AGX)

SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) and Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SolarMax Technology and Argan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarMax Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Argan 0 0 1 0 3.00

Argan has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Argan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argan is more favorable than SolarMax Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarMax Technology $54.14 million 9.02 N/A N/A N/A Argan $573.33 million 1.56 $32.36 million $2.39 28.28

This table compares SolarMax Technology and Argan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Argan has higher revenue and earnings than SolarMax Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SolarMax Technology and Argan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarMax Technology N/A N/A N/A Argan 5.64% 11.37% 6.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Argan shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Argan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Argan beats SolarMax Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarMax Technology

SolarMax Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects. It serves residential, commercial, and government customers. The Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Riverside, California.

About Argan

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and other commercial firms. The Industrial Services segment provides industrial construction and field services and vessel fabrication services for fertilizer, engineering and construction, forest products, and various other industrial companies in southeast region of the United States. The Telecom Services segment offers trenchless directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also provides structured cabling, terminations, and connectivity that offers the physical transport for high-speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves electricity cooperative, state and local government agencies, counties and municipalities, and technology-oriented government contracting firms, as well as federal government facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Argan, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

