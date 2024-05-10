Finning International (FTT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Finning International (TSE: FTT) in the last few weeks:

5/8/2024 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

4/16/2024 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Finning International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTT traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$43.18. 143,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,784. The company has a market cap of C$6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. Finning International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.08.

Get Finning International Inc alerts:

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 3.9857007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Finning International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.