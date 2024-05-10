First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. First Advantage updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.88-0.98 EPS.

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of FA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 273,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,027. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FA shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Transactions at First Advantage

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

