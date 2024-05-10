FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, Zacks reports. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 121.46% and a negative net margin of 101.78%. The business had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. FiscalNote updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

Shares of NOTE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.27. 1,424,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOTE shares. B. Riley upped their target price on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FiscalNote presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Insider Activity at FiscalNote

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 31,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $37,402.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,305.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,079 shares of company stock valued at $129,180. 47.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Stories

