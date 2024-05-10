Flare Price Hits $0.0283 on Major Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $13.78 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,751,624,004 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 38,751,624,003.8463 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02943654 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $19,671,761.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

