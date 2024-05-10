Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 418,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 184,143 shares.The stock last traded at $205.13 and had previously closed at $204.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13,302.50.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day moving average is $135.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,611,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,206,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

