Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,202.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 91.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 253,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

