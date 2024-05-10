Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.