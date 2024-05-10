Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Stake Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,063 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.89% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $802.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

