Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:FRVWY)

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Sunday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Price Performance
FRVWY remained flat at $4.10 on Friday. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.
About Friedrich Vorwerk Group
