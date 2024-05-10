FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 97.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK remained flat at $19.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,507. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Insider Activity

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.