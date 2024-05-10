FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.
FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 97.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
NYSE FSK remained flat at $19.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,507. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
