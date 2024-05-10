FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Issued By Zacks Research

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Shares of TXN opened at $185.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.72. The firm has a market cap of $168.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

