FY2024 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Boosted by Analyst (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $4.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.16.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$37.96 and a 1 year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:BEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$2.83. The business had revenue of C$143.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.