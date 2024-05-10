FY2024 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.71.

Western Forest Products Trading Down 5.6 %

TSE WEF opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$1.14.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Steven Hofer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,000.00. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

