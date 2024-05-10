Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Gap Up to $20.34

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $22.47. Gen Digital shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 2,803,194 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.
Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
