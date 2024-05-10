Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

GNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

GNK traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,969. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $977.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $706,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $706,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $843,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,632.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

