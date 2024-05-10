General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Hits New 1-Year High at $297.79

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $297.79 and last traded at $297.51, with a volume of 99885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $295.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.