Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.22. 176,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

