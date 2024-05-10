Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $19,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 552.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 241,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,792,000 after acquiring an additional 204,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,835,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.27.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS traded up $19.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $606.24. The stock had a trading volume of 312,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,494. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $627.54 and its 200 day moving average is $568.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

