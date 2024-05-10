Genpact (NYSE:G) Shares Gap Up to $32.05

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.05, but opened at $33.34. Genpact shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 448,420 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Genpact Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Genpact by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

