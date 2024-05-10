GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

GoHealth Stock Performance

GoHealth stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,830. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $202.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

