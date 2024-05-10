Goran Skoko Sells 6,215 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Goran Skoko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Goran Skoko sold 4,106 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $1,759,708.42.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.18. 158,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,762. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $611,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,959,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.56.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

