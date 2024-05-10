Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.810-3.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $287.0 million-$299.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.570-8.040 EPS.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.68. The stock had a trading volume of 219,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,328. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.48. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $156.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

