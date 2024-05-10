Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Gray Television Price Performance

NYSE:GTN.A remained flat at $7.60 during midday trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152. The stock has a market cap of $738.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.30. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

