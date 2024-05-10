Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.26. 85,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $215.38 and a 12 month high of $310.08.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

