Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Guild Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:GHLD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $896.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.03. Guild has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
