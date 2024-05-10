Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Guild Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GHLD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $896.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.03. Guild has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guild

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.