Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,663. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

