Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.550-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.0 million-$985.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.5 million.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
HALO stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,181. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The company had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics
In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
