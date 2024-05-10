Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Hamilton Insurance Group traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 68432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belfer Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

