Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) PT Raised to $19.00

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Hamilton Insurance Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.33. 162,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Belfer Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.