Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Raised to $5.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBI. Citigroup increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,087,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.86.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Loews Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $9,812,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,542,000 after buying an additional 1,362,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 609.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,294,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,112,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

