HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s previous close.

Mogo Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 86,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,379. Mogo has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.76.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.