HC Wainwright Trims Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Target Price to $8.00

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 429.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

CARM opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.00. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 582.34% and a negative return on equity of 154.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carisma Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.