Head-To-Head Comparison: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Papa John’s International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Papa John’s International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 1.81 $8.41 million N/A N/A Papa John’s International $2.14 billion 0.82 $82.10 million $2.46 21.63

Analyst Ratings

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and Papa John’s International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Papa John’s International 0 5 6 0 2.55

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.91%. Papa John’s International has a consensus target price of $81.60, suggesting a potential upside of 53.33%. Given Papa John’s International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than GEN Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Papa John’s International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 2.46% 20.27% 2.84% Papa John’s International 3.84% -19.46% 10.28%

Summary

Papa John’s International beats GEN Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. It also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants under the Papa John's trademark internationally. Papa John's International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.