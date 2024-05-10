Head to Head Survey: Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) & Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Similarweb and Tremor International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tremor International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Similarweb presently has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 48.67%. Tremor International has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Tremor International.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Similarweb has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.6% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -13.47% -203.38% -12.30% Tremor International -5.72% 3.11% 1.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and Tremor International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $218.02 million 2.54 -$29.37 million ($0.37) -19.00 Tremor International $343.77 million 1.20 $22.74 million ($0.14) -40.71

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Similarweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tremor International beats Similarweb on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies. It also provides sales intelligence solutions for its customers to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers to generate leads quickly; and shopper intelligence solutions for its customers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process. In addition, the company offers investor intelligence solutions for its customers to access an end-to-end view of market, sector, and company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities; forecast market performance; and perform due diligence. Further, it provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, consumer finance, consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, business-to-business software, payment processors, travel, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

About Tremor International

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

