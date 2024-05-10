Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $6.37. 634,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,175. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 299,139 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,157,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 65,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 473,323 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

